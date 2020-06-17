K-pop star and TST member Yohan passes away at the age of 28

In the most tragic news, K-pop star Yohan, member of the boyband TST (Top Secret) passed away at age of 28. On June 16, it was revealed that the young star was no more. The cause of death is unknown and was kept private as per the family’s wishes. The wake will be helmed at Severance Hospital in Sinchon. On June 18, Yohan will be rested at a cemetery in Yongin, South Korea.

Yohan, whose real name is Kim Jeong-hwan, made his debut in 2015 with a group called NOM. The group disbanded in the year 2017. Then, Yohan moved to TST (Top Secret) in 2017.

The group released an album titled ‘Count down’ in January earlier this year. The promotions were on in full swing through music shows and live broadcasts with fans.

Our condolences to Yohan’s family, friends, and fans!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results