James Cameron resumes Avatar 2 production in New Zealand

The highly anticipated sequel of Avatar directed by James Cameron is on its way. After revealing the first concept art for Avatar 2 in January 2020, new photos were released from underwater filming earlier this month. Now, the production team has commenced shooting in New Zealand after it was halted in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

James Cameron and producer Jon Landeau and other crew members were in 14-day quarantine period before they began work on the film. Producer Landeau shared an image from the set where crew members were observed wearing masks and maintaining social distancing."Used my iPhone to snap a picture of our first shot back in production on the Avatar sequels," he wrote.

Avatar 2, will be the first of four planned sequels, which is scheduled for December 17, 2021 release. The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Cliff Curtis among others. The third, fourth, and fifth installments have been scheduled for December 2023, December 2025, and December 2027, respectively.

