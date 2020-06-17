Ayesha Takia opens up about trolling and workplace bullying; says she has been through many incidents

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia recently opened up about trolling and workplace bullying. On Tuesday, Ayesha took to her social media handle to express her thoughts on the same and said that she has personally been through many incidents.

Ayesha Takia shared a picture, where the concept of bullying is explained in detail. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Having personally been through many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying…I wish to spread the word about this and I want you to speak up please if someone is making you feel less, small or worthless. Please know that you are incredible and unique. You are meant to be here and fight for what you deserve. You are bright and different, you must not let them win.”

“Pls speak to someone. Reach out. Keep a diary or talk online about anyone pulling you down, don’t take shit! I know this is easier to say than do but you have to, you need to, you will find someone to listen. We need this world to be a kind place for our future generations and for their sake we must make sure that love and kindness lead the way. Pls be nice to people, be kind and sensitive because you have no idea how fragile or what hardship someone is going through,” she added.

In the picture shared by Ayesha, it also lists pointers to understand if you are being bullied.

