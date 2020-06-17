“Have no doubt about the members of the film industry, it is filled with great people,” says Anupam Kher in his message to young dreamers

In a motivational video, senior actor Anupam Kher has urged newcomers in the film industry to not give up on their dreams. The video shared by Anupam Kher comes two days after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kher had worked with the late actor in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

He also added that the lockdown must have added to their stress. “A message for all the young dreamers who come to the city of Mumbai to make it big,” the actor captioned the nearly five-minute-long video. “There has been a debate raging in the media, about what led to Sushant Singh Rajput taking his own life. Today I want to address the thousands of youngsters, from small towns all across India, who are coming to Mumbai to fulfil their dreams.”

He said that the newcomers must be having second thoughts about this career path after hearing about Sushant and must be getting calls from their parents to come back. “The same thing happened to me when I came to Bombay. They used to make fun of me for being bald, for being thin, for being from a Hindi medium school. You will find people who criticize you everywhere. But friends, you cannot quit. You cannot leave your dreams unfulfilled. You cannot be scared,” he said.

During his struggling phase when he would sleep on railway platforms, his grandfather would tell him to not quit and say, ‘Bheega hua aadmi baarish se nahi darta (The man who is drenched does not fear the rain)’.

Talking about Sushant, he said,“We don’t know what he was going through, but there can be no bigger tribute that you could give him, than by succeeding as outsiders. Our victory will be our biggest tribute.”

He further appreciated Mumbai and the film industry and said, “Mumbai is the most compassionate city in the world. The city has fulfilled the dreams of many. Do not have any doubts in your mind for the people of the film industry. This industry is filled with great people and these people will hold your hand and lead you to your dreams."

