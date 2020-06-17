Sunny Leone hits the gym after three months

A few weeks back Sunny Leone flew to Los Angeles from Mumbai to be with her family. She flew to America along with husband Daniel Weber and their three kids. The actress constantly updates her fans about her daily activities and has been trying to spread positivity during this tough time.

On Wednesday, Sunny took to Social media to share a video of herself at the gym which has re-opened after three months. In the video, Sunny can be seen using a cardio equipment with her face covered with a mask. Sharing the video, she wrote, "After 3months, finally the gym is open!!#SunnyLeone #fit #FITSTART."

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sunny stated the reason to leave India and said, “I think just like a lot of people that we knew who went to their villages or the cities they were raised in, to be with family, we did the same thing. We have family here. Daniel’s mother is here. His father passed away last year, so she is alone. She is 70, so she is not young. It was important for us as well, to be around our family. And we were offered many times by the US Government to fly back, but we had refused, because you want to stay positive and you want to think that it is going to end. And I said I don’t want to leave India, I think this is all going to pass and it’s going to get better. But it didn’t.”

