Sunny Leone hits the gym after three months

A few weeks back Sunny Leone flew to Los Angeles from Mumbai to be with her family. She flew to America along with husband Daniel Weber and their three kids. The actress constantly updates her fans about her daily activities and has been trying to spread positivity during this tough time.
On Wednesday, Sunny took to Social media to share a video of herself at the gym which has re-opened after three months. In the video, Sunny can be seen using a cardio equipment with her face covered with a mask. Sharing the video, she wrote, "After 3months, finally the gym is open!!#SunnyLeone #fit #FITSTART."
After 3months, finally the gym is open!!#SunnyLeone #fit #FITSTART pic.twitter.com/fHtpatRN79
— sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) June 17, 2020
