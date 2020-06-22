Now a film on Sushant Singh Rajput? You’ve got to be kidding!

Exploitative entrepreneurship hit a new low with a producer announcing film on the all-too-brief life of Sushant Singh Rajput. The film apparently to be entitled Suicide Or Murder: A Star Was Lost is to be produced Vijay Shekhar Gupta and directed by Shamik Maulik (formerly of the Zee Network).
Gupta threatens to “expose” the industry in his film. But one wonders who really stands exposed when a film is announced on the tragedy just three days after an actor commits suicide.
Chances are, all talk related to a film on Sushant will die a quiet death once his fans settle down with their grief.
