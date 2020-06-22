Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mumbai Police demands Yash Raj Films’ contract copies with the late actor

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has truly been a shock. The actor died of suicide and reportedly did not leave a note. Mumbai Police is currently conducting an investigation regarding his death and has recorded statements of over 13 people.

Now, as per the latest reports, Mumbai Police has demanded Yash Raj Films’ contract copies to be submitted. Sushant had reportedly signed a three-movie deal with YRF including Shudh Desi Romance (2013), Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015) and Paani. The Shekhar Kapur directorial Paani was later shelved after it was announced at Cannes Film Festival.

Mumbai Police has recorded over 13 statements including his family, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, best friend Mahesh Shetty, filmmaker and close friend Mukesh Chhabra among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final rites were performed on June 15 at Pawan Hans Crematorium.

