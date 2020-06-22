Radhika Apte announces the release of her international project A Call To Spy

Radhika Apte has always created waves on the OTT platforms and in Bollywood with her path breaking characters and has seen no boundaries. The actress now announces the release of her international project A Call To Spy. The North American rights of the film have been taken up by IFC which has produced some of the most amazing projects like Boys Don't Cry, Sleeping Beauty and much more. The film also marks the feature directorial debut of Oscar nominated documentary producer Lydia Dean Pilcher about the unsung Female Heroes of WWII. IFC plans a fall release.
Sharing this exciting news with her audiences Radhika took to her social media and said, "Good news!! Our film “A Call to Spy” to be released by IFC ☀️#LydiaPilcher @sarahmeganthomas @drstanakatic @andrew.m.richardson acalltospy @ifcfilms @acalltospy #ifcfilms #spycall"
Good news!! Our film "A Call to Spy" to be released by IFC ☀️#LydiaPilcher @sarahmeganthomas @drstanakatic @andrew.m.richardson acalltospy @ifcfilms @acalltospy #ifcfilms #spycall
