After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, minor girl from Port Blair kills herself by suicide

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, which is believed to be a suicide, is something we are still coping with. Not just the actor's family, but his fans, friends, colleagues and admirers also grieve the loss. Meanwhile, a minor girl in Port Blair reportedly killed herself, days after the actor's death.

As per reports, the 15-year-old girl was depressed after Sushant's death, and kept writing about him in her diary. However, she did not leave any suicide note behind.

This is not the first time that a young fan died by suicide after the actor's demise. Some days back, a class 10 student from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, also killed himself. He reportedly left a suicide note that read, "If he can, why can't I".

Mumbai Police has taken over the investigation around Sushant's death, and has spoken to his father KK Singh and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty among others. It is reported that a nummber of big producers from the industry as well as Sushant's assistants, manager and friends will also be questioned.

