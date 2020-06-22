Vivek Agnihotri reveals he chose Sushant Singh Rajput for Hate Story, but Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji didn’t release him

There are a lot of speculations regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. While the police are still investigating for the possible trigger, according to the reports, Sushant had stopped taking his medicines for depression. There are people guessing multiple reasons including the professional feuds and lack of films in his kitty. The police have been questioning 10 of his closest family members and friends to get an insight into the case.
Take a look at his tweet.
My tribute to #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/AO4qJCgub4
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 17, 2020
I had signed him for ‘Hate Story’ – his first movie contract. But Balaji didn’t release him.
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 17, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family immersed his ashes in the Ganges yesterday.
