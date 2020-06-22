Vivek Agnihotri reveals he chose Sushant Singh Rajput for Hate Story, but Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji didn’t release him

There are a lot of speculations regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. While the police are still investigating for the possible trigger, according to the reports, Sushant had stopped taking his medicines for depression. There are people guessing multiple reasons including the professional feuds and lack of films in his kitty. The police have been questioning 10 of his closest family members and friends to get an insight into the case.

Director Vivek Agnihotri, took to his Twitter to share an artwork apt for Sushant Singh Rajput, like all the other celebrities. However, one of his followers told him that it would have been better had he roped him in for a film. To which, Vivek replied that he did, but Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji refused to release him. The Hate Story franchise always ropes in a set of new characters and storyline and if things had worked out, Sushant Singh Rajput would have been in the first film.

Take a look at his tweet.

My tribute to #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/AO4qJCgub4

— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 17, 2020

I had signed him for ‘Hate Story’ – his first movie contract. But Balaji didn’t release him.

— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 17, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family immersed his ashes in the Ganges yesterday.

Also Read: Rithvik Dhanjani urges people to let Sushant Singh Rajput’s family grieve in peace, calls out those showing fake concern

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results