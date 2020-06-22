Abhay Deol boycotted the awards after he and Farhan Akhtar were demoted to “supporting actors” in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Actor Abhay Deol might not have done many films, but has always delivered quality content. His performance as Kabir in the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was much appreciated and loved by the audience. The film directed by Zoya Akhtar was released in 2011 and narrates the story of three friends played by Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar who take a trip to Spain.

On Friday, Abhay Deol took to Instagram to speak about how the film was treated at the award functions. “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed,” he started.

“I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes,” he wrote.

“There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I, of course, boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it,” he concluded.

View this post on Instagram

“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards Very creative artwork @kalakkii

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol) on Jun 19, 2020 at 3:15am PDT

ALSO READ: Abhay Deol asks Indian celebrities if they will stop endorsing fairness creams, shares data

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results