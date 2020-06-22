Kunal Kemmu shares a picture with his personal sunshine, Innaya Naumi Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu and his daughter, Innaya Naumi Kemmu are an absolute delight to watch. From grooving to bhangra to indulging in intense conversations, Kunal and Innaya are the cutest father-daughter duo around. Kunal had even said that Innaya keeps Soha and him busy during the lockdown while others figure out what to do next.

Sharing an adorable candid picture where both of them are enjoying their time on the terrace, Kunal called Innaya as his personal sunshine. The caption reads, “My personal little sunshine under the dark clouds”. Take a look at the picture that he shared and we bet it will leave you gushing over the duo.

My personal little sunshine under the dark clouds

