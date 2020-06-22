Kunal Kemmu shares a picture with his personal sunshine, Innaya Naumi Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu and his daughter, Innaya Naumi Kemmu are an absolute delight to watch. From grooving to bhangra to indulging in intense conversations, Kunal and Innaya are the cutest father-daughter duo around. Kunal had even said that Innaya keeps Soha and him busy during the lockdown while others figure out what to do next.
My personal little sunshine under the dark clouds
