Hina Khan reveals she was scared during dubbing; says an actor’s life is tough

With the Maharashtra Government giving permission to start film and television shoots and production work, many celebrities have started to get back to work. TV star Hina Khan is one of the actors who has resumed work. However, she said that she does not feel safe while doing so. The actress was dubbing for one of her projects and took to her Instagram handle to share her experience.

Sharing her picture from her visit to the dubbing studio, she explained how difficult the life of an actor is. “Work work work. Dubbing. Sh*t Scared,” she wrote in her first post as she entered the studio. She shared another picture, of a mask, sanitizer, etc, and captioned it, “Fully equipped. Warm water sanitizer and mask on. But that’s not how works. I can’t dub with my mask on #ActorsLife.”

Hina also shared her own picture, standing behind the pic and wrote, "This was my first outdoor activity post lockdown…Trust me I just did not feel safe this is just a glimpse of an actor’s life…I sanitized everything around before I began…tried dubbing with the mask on butt that’s not how it works. As an actor either I do it with full dedication or I just choose not to do it… I tried to maintain a distance from the mic and dubbed..but guess what, it didn’t work. I was told my voice is not clear. I realised it’s so, so unsafe to inhale and exhale so close to the microphone…God knows how many of them have dubbed in the same studio before me….God knows who amongst them was a carrier, God knows if some droplets still remained on the microphone."

“However, the studio is taking full precautions and sanitizing the place properly and regularly…But one careless move can be fatal unfortunately…We as actors pay huge price and really work hard, I realised everyone in the next room and in the studio remained masked throughout except me.,” she added.

“An actor has no choice….you got to do what you got to do…Be it dubbing or shooting…we only take risks to entertain you honestly..and will continue to do so..All we need is your support, love and appreciation,” Hina concluded.

