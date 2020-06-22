Salman Khan requests his fans to support and stand by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and fans 

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 has left the nation in shock. His death by suicide has led to several debates in Bollywood. While a section of the internet is blaming the nepotism in Bollywood for his death, while a section is defending their favourite superstars.

Amidst this, actor Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle requesting all to stand by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and his fans. “A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful,” he wrote.

— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his house in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor did not leave behind any note and the police is currently investigating his death. According to the post mortem report, he died of asphyxia by hanging. The police have recorded the statements of 15 people including his family and close friends.

