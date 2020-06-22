Sushant Singh Rajput was about to launch his own game and a printer, reveals his producer friend

Nearly a week after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his colleagues, friends and fans still find it a difficult instance to deal with. The 34-year-old actor who killed himself by suicide was known for his passion for the galaxy and the stars, his love for physics and his fondness for adventures.

Sushant, who would keep learning new things and pursued various hobbies apart from his acting career, was reportedly learning coding during the lockdown. In a recent report, a producer friend of the actor revealed that he was soon planning to launch a new, original game by artificial inteligence, and was very involved in the entire process. He and his partner were expecting to release the game by the end of this year. The report also suggests that the actor was also keen to introduce to us a printer that would scan objects and print them.

The actor was allegedly suffering from depression and was also taking medical help for the same. Mumbai Police has taken over the investigation around his death and has probed his father KK Singh and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty among others.

