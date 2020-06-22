Case filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar court in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death  

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death left the nation in a state of shock. His friends, fans and colleagues are still trying to deal with this reality. Meanwhile, his death has led to several debates on social media and a section of people are blaming the nepotism in Bollywood as the reason behind his decision, while some are also blaming the women in his life.
Now, nearly a week after Sushant's death, a complaint has been filed in a court in Bihar, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the suicide of the late actor. Reportedly, Rhea and Sushant were in a relationship. According to reports, the petition has been filed by Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. The court will be hearing the case on June 24.
