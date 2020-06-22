Oversized Home Dresses

Sweatpants and a hoodie might be the quintessential lockdown look, but with the warm weather finally here, it’s clear that we’re all in need of a new 2020 outfit — fast. Though we might not be battling sweltering subway rides or overheated apartments this summer, the change in temperature still calls for a style overhaul, which sadly means putting the heavier joggers to the back of the closet for another year.

Don’t panic, we aren’t suggesting going back to normal clothes just yet (who even remembers what jeans feel like?). Instead, we recommend something light, loose and suitably comfortable to see you through sunnier days. The answer? A good ol' fashioned house dress. We aren’t talking about restrictive bodices and heavy fabrics, either: these light and airy and sometimes sustainable creations give your body breathing space as temperatures begin to rise.

Whether it's wafting through the kitchen as you bake something wonderful or twirling around the garden as you drink something lovely, the house dress is here to solve all your comfort conundrums. We’ve gathered the best loose-fitting dresses on the market to help you keep cool and comfy as we step into summer, so click through to find your new lockdown frock.

ASOS CURVE Curve tiered cotton poplin smock midi dress, $, available at ASOS

Kimchi Blue Rory Printed Midi Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Kemi Telford Maya Blue Stripe Dress, $, available at Kemi Telford

Topshop is offering up to 30% off new summer deliveries.

Topshop Gingham Cross Back Smock Midi Dress, $, available at Topshop

Everlane The Tiered Cotton Dress, $, available at Everlane

Maeve Marlene Tiered Maxi Dress, $, available at Anthropologie

Tongoro Tama Dress, $, available at Tongoro

Score 50% off on select summer clothes at Eloquii using the checkout code SALETIME.

Eloquii Contrast Stripe High-Low Dress, $, available at Eloquii

Free shipping on all Uniqlo orders through Sunday.

Anna Sui Cotton 3/4 Sleeve Dress, $, available at Uniqlo

