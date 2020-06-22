Namit Khanna opens up on the benefits of meditation during the lockdown

Namit Khanna of Sanjivani has been spending his time during the lockdown productively. He has made sure to take up new skills including learning a new language and editing videos. Namit, apart from being a stellar actor is also a travel photographer and needless to say, a fitness enthusiast. The lockdown has taken a toll on a lot of people and Namit Khanna exclusively spoke to us about the importance of meditation during these trying times.

He said, “As we all go through times that none of us would have ever imagined, it is extremely important for us to not let this get to us. These times may seem to be the toughest for many of us who are either stuck alone, have lost their job, in financial difficulties, or dealing with the virus itself. We have infinite power within us to change this poison into medicine. It is only a matter of us trying to tap into that potential. In the times we live in, there are so many different methods or paths that we can take in order to tap that inner potential or our higher self. To add to that, we have access to all the information we need about these paths at our fingertips.”

Elaborating further on his experience of living alone he said, “In my limited life experience especially in the years, I have been living alone I have inevitably come across beautiful spiritual paths that have given me a lot of joy and most importantly a feeling of grounding. Something that we in this world are constantly moving away from. We have umpteen distractions all around us that keep us engaged from the waking moment till we fall asleep. It is not only our right but a necessity for our soul or inner voice to be heard and for that, we have to physically make the effort to try and silence our mind. There are many practices, methods, ideologies, or paths we may explore in order to find the one that resonates with us completely but the bottom line and learning are always similar. The important thing is to go within and not try finding answers outside. The key is consistency and I myself struggle with it. Having a daily practice or spiritual ritual to connect with our own higher self is crucial.”

Concluding his conversation, Namit said, “It is important to nourish our physical body through what we eat and exercise, mind by reading and utilizing it constructively and creatively and also our souls through our chosen daily spiritual practice. It just takes determination. No one else will be able to do this for us. It is up to us and only us.”

