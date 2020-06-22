Richa Chadha shares a meme inspired by Gangs Of Wasseypur and her impending wedding

Expect Richa Chadha to lighten up your mood with a meme, ever so relatable. As Gangs of Wasseypur, one of the actress' most iconic films turned eight, she posted a scene from the film on her social media. Long tribute messages are just not her style but meme-queen Chadha reworked her character Nagma Khatoon's wedding scene from the film to resonate with weddings in times in COVID.

The meme speaks of the rule by the Government – "Only 50 guests allowed at wedding" followed by the eerie silence by Richa in her character. Drawing on her own personal experience, the actress peppered the situation with the much needed humour. Her post read, "2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year ! Here’s some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy. "

It may be recalled that Richa and her long time boyfriend Ali Fazal were to tie the knot in April, as per reports. The actors admitted to the wedding being postponed due to the unforeseen situation.

