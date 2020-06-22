Abhay Deol talks about his film Road; says it was way too art house for Indian market 

The past week saw netizens actively engaging in debates and discussions about nepotism and power structure in the film industry. There was also the debate around the treatment of ‘Insiders’ and ‘outsiders’. Amidst this, actor Abhay Deol who is known for making unconventional choices in films has been sharing interesting facts related to his films with the hashtag makingwhatbollywouldnt.

On Monday, Abhay took to Instagram to share some interesting facts about his film Road that was released in 2009. The actor said that the film was shot in the summer heat of Rajasthan, but was totally worth it. “Road, Movie, released in 2009. It went to the Tribeca film festival where I got the opportunity to meet with both Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro! Made the summer heat of Rajasthan in which we shot it totally worth it.This one was, and still is, waaaaaay too art house for the Indian market,” he wrote.

“Fun fact- I drove an old 50’s truck through the streets of Jaipur and even took a sharp U-turn on a narrow street.Why do I remember that? You should try it ????! Directed by Dev Benegal. #makingwhatbollywouldnt,” he added.

Last week, the actor spoke how the awards ceremony in Bollywood demoted him and Farhan Akhtar from lead actors to supporting actors for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In another post, he also shared his vision for Dev D and how it was made to suit the Indian audience.

