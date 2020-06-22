BTS gives dreamy performance of their Japanese single ‘Stay Gold’ from Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey album

New BTS music is here and it is absolutely enriching! Ahead of their fourth Japanese comeback, the septet dropped the lead single 'Stay Gold' from the upcoming album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey' on June 19. They did their first performance on the Japanese show "CDTV Live! Live!"

The breathtaking performance had a serene backdrop as the seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – sat on the chairs and showcased their vocal and rap prowess in a moving performance. The high notes truly grab attention. Dressed in Christian Dior suits, the seven members looked sharp as ever. Jimin said, "It'll probably sound really pure to you." Adding to it, V further spoke about the song, "The song has beautiful content and message that "This world might not have only good things in it but don't lose your sparkling shine."

Jin explained, "The key point of this song is the chorus where we sing 'Stay Gold' continually. If you hear it once, it’s probably going to get stuck in your head." In true J-Hope way, the member motivated the fans by saying, "Don't ever lose your sparkling shine!"

The word 'GOLD' as a metaphor which means it's the most precious part of your life and most valued possession. They urge to always emphasize beautiful sides of life and want to see everyone to be happy and appreciate the moments of joy. "Stay Gold in a dream / Stay Gold I'll find you / Stay Gold Gold I want to see you / Stay Gold To you all / Stay Gold Attracted / Stay Gold I want to get it / Stay Gold Stay Gold Stay Gold / Stay Gold Forever Gold." It symbolizes the innocence of youth and how you should hold onto it.

'Stay Gold' will also serve as Original Sound Track for Japanese drama, Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Forensic Investigation (literal translation). Tanaka Kei will headline the drama which is based on a manga of the same name.

The members will perform another original song 'Your Eyes Tell' on July 13 as a part of their comeback. Jungkook has participated in the composition.

'Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey' is set to release on July 15, 2020.

