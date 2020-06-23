Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni – The Untold Story co-star Bhumika Chawla remembers him en emotional post

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely passing has sent shockwaves across the nation. The actor was merely 34 years and passed away by suicide. His last rites were performed on June 15 in presence of his family and few close friends. As tributes have been pouring in, his MS Dhoni – The Untold Story co-star Bhumika Chawla remembered him in an emotional post.

Sharing a picture with Sushant, Bhumika wrote, “Dear Sushant – wherever you are – you are in the hands of God …. it’s Been a week since you have gone … What took you away —- THE SECRET HAS GONE WITH YOU — buried deep in your heart and mind…. I wish to tell all the people who are affected by this to pray and devote your time to things like —-Taking care of yourself , of the people around you …”

Bhumika said that there was a lot of mudslinging and pointing of fingers, which was wrong. “There are speculations of why it happened …. THERE IS MUD SLINGING – there is wrath – there is —“ who is to be blamed “ —— there is “ industry did it “ —- “ relationship did this” … so on and so forth …. Dear PEOPLE RESPECT A SOUL GONE … PRAY AND LOOK AHEAD ….. SPEND THAt TIME In caring for each other / CARING FOR THE NEEDS OF kids who need education : teach them in which ever way you can / PRAY for yourselves and others around you / EXERCISE —- stay positive … LETS NOT BLAMe PEOPLE —— LETS RESPECT Each other … LET THE industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains —- Prayers for him,” she wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has truly left the nation in shock. Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of more than 13 people including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his family and best friend Mahesh Shetty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

