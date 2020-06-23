Mohit Sehgal assures that safety measures were followed during their get-together

Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, Barun Sobti, and gang are usually seen hanging out together or heading out for quick getaways. The group also has Ganesh Hegde, Ridhi Dogra, Akshay Dogra, and more. Recently, Ganesh Hegde celebrated his birthday amidst his best friends and along with them, Karan Wahi, Naman Shaw, Meiyang Chang, and a few others had joined the fun. Taking to his Instagram, Mohit Sehgal had shared a group picture where everyone has donned a mask.
Happy #lockdown #birthday my sweet and dearest friend @hegdeg ???????? ???? Tere birthday pe kuch to alag hona tha ???????? Hope we all followed all ur instructions of loosing the shoes outside, santizing our hands before entering and masks always on But mask ke chakar mein cake to khaya hi nahi ???????? never mind … You have a great day my friend . Hope the coming year is much much much better for you and brings all the happiness to you and you always stay healthy …love you my friend… always ???? ????♥️ @sanayairani @karanwahi @uditisinghh @iridhidogra @ashanegi @iakshaydogra @sakshi0801 @meiyangchang @namanshaw #barunsobti #pashmeenmanchanda
