Mohit Sehgal assures that safety measures were followed during their get-together

Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, Barun Sobti, and gang are usually seen hanging out together or heading out for quick getaways. The group also has Ganesh Hegde, Ridhi Dogra, Akshay Dogra, and more. Recently, Ganesh Hegde celebrated his birthday amidst his best friends and along with them, Karan Wahi, Naman Shaw, Meiyang Chang, and a few others had joined the fun. Taking to his Instagram, Mohit Sehgal had shared a group picture where everyone has donned a mask.

While the picture shows precautionary measures were taken, there was a lot of buzz on social media around the same. Mohit Sehgal clarified that there was nothing to worry about since they all reside in the same colony and had worn the mask at all times. They just visited for a few minutes and since Ganesh stays with his parents, they did not even eat cake keeping the safety measures in mind. He further clarified that there isn’t a single case of COVID-19 in their colony and since the rules of the lockdown have been relaxed, they visited his house for a while.

Take a look at the picture that he shared.

Happy #lockdown #birthday my sweet and dearest friend @hegdeg ???????? ???? Tere birthday pe kuch to alag hona tha ???????? Hope we all followed all ur instructions of loosing the shoes outside, santizing our hands before entering and masks always on But mask ke chakar mein cake to khaya hi nahi ???????? never mind … You have a great day my friend . Hope the coming year is much much much better for you and brings all the happiness to you and you always stay healthy …love you my friend… always ???? ????♥️ @sanayairani @karanwahi @uditisinghh @iridhidogra @ashanegi @iakshaydogra @sakshi0801 @meiyangchang @namanshaw #barunsobti #pashmeenmanchanda

A post shared by Mohit Sehgal (@itsmohitsehgal) on Jun 19, 2020 at 12:56am PDT

