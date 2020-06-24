Naagin 4 star Vijayendra Kumeria busts a fake casting call on social media

With the pandemic outbreak, the lockdown has lasted for close to a hundred days resulting in shows being axed out with no chance of coming back on air. Naagin 4, however, will be back for a power pact finale episode starring Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. It was also recently revealed that Rashami Desai will also be a part of the finale. However, considering the lockdown, a lot of people have been working from home and casting directors have been approaching the celebs to audition from home. Vijayendra Kumeria came across one such incident, except that he was quick to realise that the call was a scam.
Vijayendra also said that a few other people have received calls for the same web-show but refused to take names.
