Soni Razdan responds to Hansal Mehta’s tweets amid nepotism controversy after Alia Bhatt gets trolled mercilessly

Once again, the nepotism debate has taken over social media after the untimely passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many celebrity kids are being trolled mercilessly on social media. Actor Soni Razdan has spoken up amid controversy after her daughter Alia Bhatt was being trolled brutally.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta weighed in on the nepotism debate recently stating, “This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he’s been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking, and shares similar values as me. Not just because he’s my son.”

He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane.

Hansal continued, "He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane.”

Unfortunately, we often mistake PR, imaging, paid media and gossip as essential tools for survival here. Media uses our insecurities and aspirations to its benefit. We need to change that by being that change. Media will thrive on what you give them. Give them your talent.

Hiding under the guise of opposing nepotism does not make you a lesser bully. People in power (inherited/earned) have no business bullying those perceived to be less powerful or dependent on them. By focusing on nepotism some people are obfuscating the debate. #FromExperience

Replying to his tweets, Soni wrote, “The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also those who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?”

To which, Hansal responded by saying, “The debate has been narrowed down to target certain people. Not for the sake of reform or larger good. Before nepotism ends we must work towards reducing hypocrisy and ‘vested interest publicity’. Bullying must end. Bullies must be called out. Not talent.”

The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also thise who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so ?

Many film industry members including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan among others are at the receiving end of the trolling.

