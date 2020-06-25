When Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his birthday in New Zealand with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dhol and bhangra

Abhishek Bachchan, who celebrates being in the film industry for 20 years, has been looking back at various past years and films released in those years. Today, he revisited 2012, the year two of his films i.e. Bol Bachchan and Players released.

Abhishek recalled how a major part of Players, which starred Sonam Kapoor alongside him, was shot in New Zealand and he celebrated his birthday there. He also revealed that wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flew there to make the day extra special for him. “We shot a lot of the film in New Zealand. I remember it was my birthday and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had flown down to be with me. The same evening New Zealand had also won the “Rugby 7’s” tournament in Wellington. Needless to say it was a memorable night. Everybody was on the streets in celebration. It was amazing. In the middle of all this chaos. We all managed to bump into another desi there who was playing the dhol. You can imagine what we all did after that. Wellington was jamming to the beats of the dhol and the streets were filled with New Zealander’s dancing the Bhangra thanks to the “players”, his post read.

View this post on Instagram

#RoadTo20 Year-2012 #Players #BolBachchan Players was the official Hindi remake of The Italian job. Helmed by the legendary Abbas Mustan! I had always wished to act in a film directed by them and thankfully got the opportunity in this film. Again a big cast @iambobbydeol @bipashabasu @sonamkapoor @sikandarkher @omionekenobe @neilnitinmukesh and the great @iam_johnylever who’s genius in unbound. We shot a lot of the film in New Zealand. I remember it was my birthday and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had flown down to be with me. The same evening New Zealand had also won the “Rugby 7’s” tournament in Wellington. Needless to say it was a memorable night. Everybody was on the streets in celebration. It was amazing. In the middle of all this chaos. We all managed to bump into another desi there who was playing the dhol. You can imagine what we all did after that. Wellington was jamming to the beats of the dhol and the streets were filled with New Zealander’s dancing the Bhangra thanks to the “players” ???? Bol Bachchan was the reunion of team Zameen! It was so nice to see @itsrohitshetty grow and evolve from his first film-Zameen to the mega director of Bol Bachchan. @ajaydevgn and Rohit are like brothers to me. Very protective and loving towards me. I was so honoured to work with all the wonderful cast they had put together for this film. A cast filled with some of the best comedic talent we have in India. To be honest it was intimidating. You had the bring you “A” game to set everyday or these actors would have you for breakfast. So exciting. A very challenging role and I hope I managed to fulfil Rohit’s vision for Ali/Abhishek. Rohit believes in treating his entire unit like one big happy family from everyone eating together to playing together to travelling together to making a super-hit together! What an experience! @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty @simply.asin @prachidesai @archanapuransingh @krushna30 Asrani ji and the rest of the cast and crew…. wow!

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 24, 2020 at 9:28pm PDT

The actor also went on to share his experience working with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn for Bol Bachchan, and said it was a delightful one. " @ajaydevgn and Rohit are like brothers to me. Very protective and loving towards me. I was so honoured to work with all the wonderful cast they had put together for this film," he wrote. He also called it a re-union of team Zameen, Rohit Shetty's first short film.

Check out Abhishek's post below.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results