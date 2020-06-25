Preity Zinta’s pet Bruno tries to sabotage her workout while Gene Goodenough tries to stop him

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is a fitness enthusiast and during the lockdown she has been sharing workout videos on her social media handle. She has been sharing videos of simple workouts that people can do at home with alternative equipments.

Preity's pet dog Bruno often makes an appearance in her videos. In the latest video, shared by Preity, Bruno is seen trying to sabotage the actress's workout while Gene Goodenough is trying to stop Bruno. Preity finally gives up on the workout and ends up hugging Bruno and playing with him. Sharing the adorable video, Preity wrote, " Where there is a will there is a way Bruno is trying everything to sabotage my workout but my #Patiparmeshwar is making sure that I finish my push ups. Hope this inspires all of you to take life in your stride and not give upgym ya no gym lage raho #pzfit #lageraho #ting"

Where there is a will there is a way ???? Bruno is trying everything to sabotage my workout but my #Patiparmeshwar is making sure that I finish my push ups. Hope this inspires all of you to take life in your stride and not give up ???? gym ya no gym lage raho ???? #pushup #pzfit #lageraho #Ting ❤️

Earlier Preity had shared a video where she used Bruno as weights while working out. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-o-war (it's great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies ) and I get to do biceps curls. Of course I could not do more than 7 cuz he's too heavy but its a start. This pandemic may have kept us Indoors but it will NOT break our spirit. #lageraho #pzfit #stayhome #staysafe #day24 #quarantine #ting"

Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-o-war ( it's great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies ) and I get to do biceps curls???? Of course I could not do more than 7 cuz he's too heavy but we still did a few ???? This pandemic may have kept us Indoors but it will NOT break our spirit. #lageraho #pzfit #stayhome #staysafe #day24 #quarantine #dutchie #dutchshepherd #dogsofinstagram #bruno #ting

