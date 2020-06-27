Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor among others demand justice for Jayaraj and Bennix who died in judicial custody

There’s uproar in Tamil Nadu after the death of two men, father and son Jayaraj (59) and Bennix (31). They were allegedly killed in police custody after being brutalized sexually as well. As of now, four police officers have been placed under suspension whereas one inspector has been transferred.

On Tuesday, they were declared dead. Over 1000 people stage protests in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district as family and friends and the citizens want justice of the Jayaraj and Bennix.

This has led to outrage on social media as people want probe in the deaths of the two people and demand charges against the officers. Bollywood celebrities have too started to speak out the injustice.

Here are the tweets:

#JusticeForJayarajandBennicks pic.twitter.com/vGi8m63If2

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 26, 2020

#JusticeforJayarajAndFenix

— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 27, 2020

We go to the police when we are in danger. How can they BE the danger? Every single cop involved in their death needs to pay for this. I cannot imagine the pain the father and son went through. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix

— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 27, 2020

#JUSTICEFORJAYARAJANDBENNIX

Speak up against police brutality!

— Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) June 27, 2020

What has happened in Tuticorin is beyond horrific! We should be ashamed that this can happen in our country! What kind of people do we hire as policemen? We need to fix the system! We raised our voices for George Floyd. We can’t stay silent about this! #justiceforjeyarajandfenix

— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) June 27, 2020

Numbed to silence reading the nauseating #Tuticorin incident. Strongly urge the authorities to set an example and not let these abhorrent uniformed criminals get away with this gut-wrenching violation of human rights and the ranks they hold. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix

— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 27, 2020

Say it again, speak up.. if you are quiet about it, you’re a part of the problem.. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix

— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) June 26, 2020

This might just be one case out of many but it takes only one case to begin the snowball effect. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix

It could’ve been anyone we know. Details are scary and gut wrenching.

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 26, 2020

This sounds a lot worse than the #GeorgeFloyd murder

Will these ‘policemen’ be tried for murder?!?

I certainly hope so https://t.co/Oft76ck3PP

— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) June 26, 2020

What happened to a father and son at the hands of those policemen is wrong at every human level and every single person irrespective of place of origin or political belief needs to stand up for them. It is plain horrific and wrong. DEMAND action. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix

— Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 26, 2020

Absolutely horrific #JusticeForJayarajAndFenix https://t.co/SFMJxVlMp8

— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) June 27, 2020

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Anurag Kashyap, Taika Waititi, Nicole Kidman, Martin Scorsese amongst others named as TIFF Ambassadors

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results