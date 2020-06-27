Salman Khan’s post-workout picture leaves fans drooling over his physique

Salman Khan is currently living in Panvel at his farmhouse due to the lockdown and is accompanied by some of his industry friends including Jacqueline Fernandes, Waluscha D’sousa, and Iulia Vantur. The actor has made it a point to help a lot of people out during the lockdown and directly transferred money to the accounts of the needy.

Taking to his Instagram, Salman Khan posted a shirtless picture post-workout and his fans just can’t seem to get enough of it. Salman Khan has recently launched his line of fitness equipment and we’re all aware of how big a fitness enthusiast he is. Take a look at his post.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

