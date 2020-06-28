Aamir Khan’s Ghulam co-actor Javed Hyder sells vegetables to earn his livelihood, shares his ordeal through TikTok videos

These are trying times for many including some of the actors who have had no earnings in months due to the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the lockdown. Actor Javed Hyder, known for starring in Aamir Khan’s Ghulam, has been going viral on social media due to his TikTok videos.

The reason being that Javed Hyder has been selling vegetables to earn his livelihood. In one of the TikTok videos, he was seen lip-syncing to the song ‘Duniya Mein Rehna Hai’ as he sold tomatoes to a customer.

Actress Dolly Bindra shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, "He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain Javed Hyder (He has an actor and today he is selling vegetables)."

Since netizens were curious about him, she further wrote, “Born: India. Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie Baabarr (2009), and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi."

Here are some of his videos:

@javedhydersayyed2Just act##javedhyder ##tiktok ##viralvideo♬ original sound – a…..raju

@javedhydersayyed2Just Act ##javedhyder ##tiktok ##viralvideo♬ original sound – Raj

@javedhydersayyed2Just act##viralvideo ##tiktok ##javedhyder♬ original sound – नारायणदत्त

@javedhydersayyed2♬ original sound – gurwindersinghkalyan

@javedhydersayyed2♬ original sound – rajesh thakkar

@javedhydersayyed2##javedhyder ##tiktok ##viralvideo♬ original sound – sha_nio

@javedhydersayyed2##viralvideo ##tiktok ##javedhyder♬ original sound – avivinay

