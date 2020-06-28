Varun Dhawan shares shirtless photo, has hilarious response when Dino Morea asked who clicked the picture

Actor Varun Dhawan has been in home quarantine ever since lockdown was announced in March. The actor often shares photos and videos with his family.

On Sunday, Varun Dhawan shared a new photo on Instagram that has fans swooning over him. The actor shared a shirtless photo of himself on social media. Dino Morea left a comment asking the question that everyone had in their minds. “Who’s taking the pic VD?” Responding to it playfully, Varun replied, “@thedinomorea god.”

The actor wrapped filming for father David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, days before shoots of all entertainment products came to a halt. The film stars Sara Ali Khan opposite him.

It is a reboot of the 90s film with the same name that starred Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. Two of the original songs – ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’ and ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ have been retained in the reboot. The film was supposed to release on May 1, 2020, but due to pandemic, it has been postponed, indefinitely.

