Rashami Desai looks like a smokin’ hot beauty in black with her spectacle clad look!

Rashami Desai has been soaring temperatures with the pictures from her impromptu photoshoot sessions at home. The actress has clearly raised the bar high when it comes to fashion goals. All set to shoot for the finale of Naagin 4, Rashami Desai shared a picture that will leave you swooning over this ethereal beauty. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has turned out to be a sensation on social media for all the right reasons.

She posted a picture of herself in a black outfit plunging neck-line, a messy bun and a pair of nerdy glasses to round off the look. Looking like the diva that she is, Rashami Desai’s fans couldn’t stop gushing over her picture and are super excited to see her reprise the role of Shalakha for the last time. She posted the picture with the caption, “Time to think big ???? #ThinkingHigher #FeelDeeper #BigMood #ItsAllMagical ????”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Time to think big ???? #ThinkingHigher #FeelDeeper #BigMood #ItsAllMagical ????

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on Jun 25, 2020 at 12:35am PDT

We wonder if her caption indicates towards a new project?

Also Read: Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai begin shooting for the finale of Naagin 4 with top-notch excitement

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results