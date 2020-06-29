Sunny Deol won’t be producing or directing anytime soon

Actor Sunny Deol, who was last seen in Blank, says he won't be producing and directing any project anytime soon. He wants to act more and is looking for suitable subjects. The actor is currently also working on scripts while in lockdown.

Speaking to a tabloid, the actor said he wants to surprise himself and the audience with what he does next, wear characters that he can give life to, and evolve as an actor.

While he is quarantining at home with his family, all of them are trying to stay fit and are working out regularly in the gym. But, he also wished that he was with his father Dharmendra at their Khandala farmhouse. He said being with nature would have felt different.

On the work front, Sunny Deol last directed his son Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

ALSO READ: 30 Years Of Ghayal: Sunny Deol reveals why Dharmendra produced the film

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results