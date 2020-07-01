Here’s why Alaya F stopped wearing hair extensions to dance class

Alaya F made an impactful debut in Bollywood with the film Jawaani Jaaneman, which released earlier this year. The actress has been busy generating content for her social media and keeping her fans and followers engaged during the lockdown.

On Tuesday, Alaya shared a video which was shot during one of her dance lessons. In the video, her dance partner accidentally steps on her hair resulting in her hair extensions falling on the ground. Sharing the video, Alaya wrote, "..and I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless"

…and I never wore extensions to dance class again???? These reactions are priceless???? @dimplekotecha @utkarshc21

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on Jun 30, 2020 at 1:48am PDT

On the work front, Alaya will next be seen in Pooja Entertainment’s untitled next and Stree Rog Vibhaag with Ayushmann Khurrana.

