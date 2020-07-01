Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan had dropped out of Slumdog Millionaire and was replaced by Anil Kapoor

Before Anil Kapoor was signed to play the role of the host in the film Slumdog Millionaire, the film was offered to Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan has hosted shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati and Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tez Hai on Indian television in the past. While Shah Rukh Khan had agreed to star in Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire, he dropped out later on.

When Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Jonathan Ross' chat show to promote his 2010 film My Name Is Khan, the actor was asked why he chose to not be a part of Slumdog Millionaire.

“Danny is a friend and I was very keen that the film be made, because I think that it’s a very interesting topic,” Shah Rukh Khan said. “I didn’t do it because the host is a little bit of a cheat, and he was a little mean, and I’d already done the show so I felt if I do it people will feel I do the same thing,” he said.

Slumdog Millionaire was well received by the audience across the globe. The film starred Freida Pinto and Dev Patel in lead roles. The film won AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty Oscar for Best original Music Score and Best Sound Mixing respectively.

