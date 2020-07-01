Suniel Shetty shares an unseen picture with Abhishek Bachchan as the latter completes 20 years; calls him his ‘favourite baby’

On Tuesday, June 30, Abhishek Bachchan completed 20 years in the Hindi film industry, The actor made his debut in Bollywood with the 2000 film Refugee, written and directed by JP Dutta. He was paired opposite Kareena Kapoor who also made her debut with the film.

Actor Suniel Shetty also played a pivotal role in Abhishek Bachchan's debut film Refugee. On Tuesday, Shetty took to his Instagram handle to share an old picture of the duo posing at a sports stadium. Sharing the picture, Suniel Shetty wrote, "20 years and still my favourite baby, AB baby @bachchan."

View this post on Instagram

20 years and still my favourite baby, AB baby ❤️???? @bachchan

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) on Jun 30, 2020 at 12:42am PDT

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has been celebrating two decades in the industry by revealing interesting facts about his films from the past few weeks, beautifully describing his journey. To mark his last post in the series, Abhishek Bachchan posted an artwork of each of his characters amalgamated in the number 20 with a heartfelt note.

Take a look at it:

View this post on Instagram

Time flies when you’re having fun! #RoadTo20 Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you! It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait…. However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my “raison d”être”. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn’t like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me. But, now this is sounding like the end…. nowhere near it. Like I said, I’m just getting started. And “miles to go before I sleep”. Like the great Sinatra said- “ The record shows, I took the blows And did it my way!” #TakeTwo . . . Pic courtesy: @fifipewz

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 29, 2020 at 10:03pm PDT

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty reveals why Hera Pheri 3 has been put on hold

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results