Kanye West is proud husband as he celebrates Kim Kardashian officially becoming a billionaire

Rapper Kanye West is a proud husband as he celebrated his wife Kim Kardashian who officially became a billionaire. The news was announced on June 29 that beauty conglomerate Coty acquired a 20 percent stake in Kim's KKW Beauty for a whopping $200 million. This added value to the cosmetics and fragrance line and boomed the business at $1 billion.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," Kanye wrote on Twitter. "You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much."

"Partnering with an established organization like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of my brands as their global reach allows for faster expansion so people around the world are able to experience new launches first hand," Kim Kardashian said, reported by PEOPLE.

"This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world," she added.

As of Kanye West, he recently partnered with Gap to bring his YEEZY designs in 2021. Earlier Kim congratulated him on Twitter by saying, "If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! #WestDayEver."

