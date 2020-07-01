Anne Hathaway reveals Christopher Nolan’s advice on how to play Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan concluded his Batman franchise with the 2012 movie The Dark Knight Rises that starred Christian Bale as the caped crusader and Anne Hathaway as Catwoman. The film also starred Tom Hardy as Bane.

In an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue, Anne Hathway spoke to her Les Miserables co-star Hugh Jackman where she spoke about her superhero role and what advice Nolan gave her. “You know how you have those jobs and you just go, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to work again because this was such fun,'” Hathaway said. “I’m such a director nerd. I love just seeking out the best directors I can and then just watching them. Chris’ whole approach to filmmaking is one of my favorite ones. He’s broken it down to its most minimal, but also his movies are just so huge and ornate. That combination of really being intentional about what it was that we were doing — and also, he’s just so inspiring.”

“Chris sat me down and he said, ‘It has nothing to do with your appearance. If we’ve shot tomorrow, I’d be so happy', she said.

“When we did ‘Inception,’ Joseph Gordon-Levitt trained for 12 weeks to do a four-day stunt sequence because he wanted to do every shot,” Hathaway recalled Nolan speaking about Levitt trained for his role. “I want you to do as much of the stunt work as you can. I need you to be strong enough to do that. I can’t have you be one of those actors that does one take, two takes, and then you’re too tired. I want you to do everything.”

“That was what he told me to get me to embrace the physical side of the character and really commit that,” Hathaway said.

She went onto reveal that why Nolan doesn't allow chairs on set. “He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working,” Hathaway said. “I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.”

The Dark Knight Rises released in 2012. Christopher Nolan co-wrote the screenplay with his brother Jonathan Nolan, and the story with David S. Goyer.

