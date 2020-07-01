Richa Chadha apologizes for making ‘bipolar’ joke last year

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has taken to social media to apologize for making fun of someone’s bipolar condition last year. The actress said that she started to understand what mental health was and it is the reason she wanted to hold herself accountable for her mistake.

"I think last year I made a joke about someone being 'bipolar'. The joke was borne out of a petulant desire to seem witty in even less than 280 characters. As I am now only beginning to grasp what #mentalhealth means, I just want to apologise and couldn't have said this sooner!" the actress tweeted on Monday, June 29.

I think last year I made a joke about someone being 'bipolar'.The joke was borne out of a petulant desire to seem witty in even less than 280 characters. As I am now only beginning to grasp what #mentalhealth means, I just want to apologise and couldn't have said this sooner!

— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 29, 2020

On the work front, Richa Chadha will next star in Shakeela which is the biopic of an adult film star Shakeela Khan who was popular in Malayalam cinema.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha shares a meme inspired by Gangs Of Wasseypur and her impending wedding

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results