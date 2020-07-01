The Weeknd donates $1 million to MusiCares and to his hometown's Coronavirus Relief fund  

Amid global pandemic, celebrities are stepping in every way they can in order to help the frontline workers and those whose lives have been deeply impacted. Singer The Weeknd has stepped up to donate $1 million to MusiCares and to his hometown's Coronavirus Relief fund – Scarborough Health Network's frontline workers. It has been split between the two funds with $500,00.

“I was raised in Scarborough and felt it was important to give back to the community that raised me during the hard times of this pandemic,” said The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye, via Variety. The leading tabloid further reported, "He also brought back the line of facemasks themed for his XO company, with all of the proceeds from sales of The Weeknd’s XO face masks will be donated to COVID-19 relief, with the artist matching every dollar raised. According to the announcement, the donation is a leading gift to the health network’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which now totals more than $2.7 million."

Earlier in June, the singer donated $500,000 that was split between Black Lives Matter Global Network and the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative. He made another donation of $100,000 to National Bail Out.

