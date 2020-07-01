Fan aks Ileana D’Cruz about her relationship status and this is what she had to say 

After a long time, Ileana D'Cruz decided to have an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. On Tuesday, the actress happily answered several questions asked by her fans. One fan even asked her about her personal life and asked about her relationship status. However, the actress did not refrain from answering the question, albeit in her own style.

“Are you single or in a relationship?,” the fan asked. Responding to the question, Ileana wrote, “Well, aren’t we nosey?”. She also used an image of an animal’s nose and mouth.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with an Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. However, they called it quits last year after dating for several years. While the actress has not officially spoken about it, the two have unfollowed each other on social media and the actress has also deleted all the pictures with Andrew.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana D'Cruz will next be seen in the film The Big Bull opposite Abhishek Bachchan. On Monday, it was announced that the film will be releasing directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Fan wants to know how to handle fiancé when she is on periods, Ileana D’Cruz has the wisest words to say

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results