On day 100 of quarantine, Kajol is making new friends inside the house

Bollywood actress Kajol has been pretty active on social media during the lockdown. She often shares her thoughts on social media and even interacts with her fans through AMA (Ask Me ANything) sessions on Instagram or Twitter.

A few days back, Kajol had shared that she would be celebrating the meme month and would be sharing a series of memes, revealing her crazy side. "This month is a meme month. Starting this fun series of #MeWHenISay tuned for a little more crazy side of me," she wrote in her Instagram story.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a very relatable meme. In the picture, she can be seen looking at an inanimate object along with the words, “Day 100 of quarantine: Making new friends inside the house.” Sharing the meme, she wrote, “Did you find one too? #MeWhenI#NewFoundFriend.”

Did you find one too? #MeWhenI #NewFoundFriend

Kajol started this series a few days back with a meme in which she showed the expression she has when someone does not get her joke. The meme with her picture, read, “So glad u didn't get the joke and now I realise that u didn't even get that it was on you.”

My expression when…. ???????? #MeWhenI

