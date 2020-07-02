Naagin 4: Nia Sharma poses on the set with ‘Naagin’, Vijayendra Kumeria turns photographer

Naagin 4 is one of the most highly anticipated shows of Indian television. Currently shooting for the finale of the fourth season, Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria with Rashami Desai recently joining the team. After a long break of three months, the team has finally reunited on the sets to shoot for the finale and the producers along with the channel have made sure to provide protective gear to the crew.
Take a look at it.
The shows of Colors TV will air fresh episodes from July 6 according to a statement put out by the channel.
