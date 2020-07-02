Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be questioned by Mumbai police regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 and the police is still investigating the reason behind this sudden decision. It was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput suffered from depression for the last six months and had stopped taking his medication. However, it is still unclear as to what was the actual trigger behind this step. Since there was no suicide note found at the scene, the police are required to investigate the matter thoroughly and have already started questioning his close friends and family from the industry along with his colleagues.

If the reports are to be believed, then director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be called for questioning by the police in a couple of days. As reported earlier, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered four films to Sushant including Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela. The two were quite fond of each other and Sushant was even offered to play the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s television show, Saraswatichandra, opposite Jennifer Winget. However, the dates were an issue and hence things couldn’t materialize. The netizens are blaming Yash Raj Films for keeping Sushant occupied and not letting him work to his full potential.

The police are planning to call Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a few days for questioning. So far, Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, Shanoo Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Kapur, Mukesh Chhabra, and Sanjana Sanghi have been questioned by the police.

