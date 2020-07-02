Alia Bhatt thanks The Academy for inviting her as a member; says Indian cinema is finding a well deserved platform 

Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts invites a bunch of Indian celebrities to become new members to join the organisation. This year, among others, actors Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan were also invited. The Academy has recognized Alia's stupendous work in films like Gully Boy and Raazi. The actress has now expressed her gratitude for being invited to join the Academy. She took to Instagram to thank the Academy for the honour.

“I thank The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting me to be a member of the Academy. I feel at once honoured and humbled. There is also a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of Indian cinema is finding a very well deserved platform on the world stage,” she wrote.

“Every year, more actors, filmmakers and technicians from India are recognized by the Academy and Indian cinema continues to reach the hearts and homes of people all over the world. I truly believe that cinema, like water, finds its level. And, like water, it knows no race, class, border or geography and flows freely,” she added.

“It takes everything in its course audiences who passionately love or hate it, critics who dissect it, students who immerse themselves in it. Our opinion about films may be divided, but cinema as a whole is a powerful binding and unifying force. In a world that can be unsure and fragmented, at a time when the very social media that is meant to connect people ends up dividing them, movies are the glue that binds us,” she concluded.

