Happiest Pandemic Couple: Ben And Ana

For months we have seen photos of Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas walking their dogs together every morning and afternoon like clockwork. Sometimes one of them would be walking both their dogs. Most surprisingly, despite doing the same thing day after day, they didn’t get tired of it- or each other. They seem just as infatuated with each other as they were back in March. It’s certain that social isolation didn’t break up THIS relationship. All the grey is even out of Ben’s hair and beard!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

