Raj Thackeray clarifies that his party is not involved in any controversies related to Sushant Singh Rajput 

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise led to the revival of the debate around nepotism in Bollywood. Netizens also got into a heated argument on the difference in treatment between insiders and outsiders. Recently there were reports of politician Raj Thackeray's party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena appealing artists to inform them if they face nepotism in the film industry.

It was reported that MNS Vice-President Vageesh Saraswat appealed to the artists to report them if any sort of indifference occurs. However, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has now issued a statement saying that he or his party does not have any involvement in such an initiative. “Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry stands unsettled and controversies are looming large. Some sections had inadvertently attached the name of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to this issue. The story went ahead to state that if any artist is harassed or victim of injustice, they can approach the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. This piece was carried and circulated widely.I want to make it very clear that neither my party, nor it's various wings are involved in any such controversies/news being spread. Kindly take note of this. Thank you.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai. The actor did leave any note and was reportedly suffering from depression. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating his death.

