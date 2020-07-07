After probe order, Akshay Kumar says he had permit to travel to Nashik 

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently took a trip to Nashik from Mumbai in a chopper. This led him in trouble as the actor’s travel during lockdown has raised questions about acquiring permission to commute. Reportedly, the food and civil supplies minister and guardian minister of the district Chhagan Bhujbal had ordered a probe into the permission for the actor’s air travel and stay at a resort during ongoing lockdown.

However, Akshay Kumar has now reacted to the entire controversy. “He had necessary permissions and had gone to meet Dr Ashraf. And was given Praman Patra by the Nashik commissioner of Police,” read the statement by the actor.

Meanwhile, after Akshay Kumar's visit, Bhujbal spoke to the media on Saturday morning and said, "I have asked the district collector to probe into the permissions given for his chopper, stay at Trimbakeshwar and why Nashik city police provided his escort when his tour was in rural part of the district.”

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor signed opposite Akshay Kumar for Bellbottom

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results