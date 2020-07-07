Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan moves to a new house; says it’s time to begin adulting

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been in the limelight for quite some time. Ira who recently turned director with a play has moved into her new house and took to social media to share pictures of the same.

Ira who is very active on social media often updates her fans about her life. After moving into her new house, she shared glimpses of her house. In the pictures, Ira can be seen striking a pose at her desk and a poster of the anime character Goku can also be seen on the wall in front of her desk.

Sharing the picture, she said that it is time to begin adulting. "Look at my new home????#movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse," she captioned the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

Look at my new home???? . . . #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on Jul 2, 2020 at 8:43am PDT

A few days back, Ira Khan did a live workout session with trainer David Ponzic who trained Aamir Khan in the film PK and Dhoom 3. His live session was crashed by Aamir Khan who dropped in to say ‘hi’ to David.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s son becomes Ira Khan’s quarantine buddy

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results