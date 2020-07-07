Here’s everything you need to know about Anil Kapoor’s role in the upcoming film AK vs AK

Actor-producer Anil Kapoor's undying love for cinema is proof of his 41- year career span in which he has delivered several blockbuster performances. Staying relevant by reinventing himself from time to time, the ace actor last featured in Mohit Suri's Malang in which he was seen playing the role of a fierce cop. Currently, gearing up for his next AK vs AK, Kapoor has been busy dubbing for the film quietly since past many days.

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film's story is about a filmmaker who kidnaps the daughter of a popular movie star and then without his knowledge, the former films how he searches his daughter. Being extensively shot in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, film's shoot schedule is mostly complete.

Spilling beans about the project, a source close to the project informed, "The shoot of the film is more or less complete. The dubbing has been on as the film is slated to get onto a premiere on a digital platform soon. The genre of the film is quite like how the Steve Martin and Edddie Murphy film Bowfinger was. Bowfinger was about a filmmaker Bob Bowfinger who gets Kit Ramsey to unknowingly work in his film. AK Vs AK also has Anurag Kashyap as the filmmaker while Anil Kapoor plays the role of the film star in the movie.”

Recalling how Anil Kapoor has been practicing running and rigorously sweating out at home, the source adds that the actor is doing so to stay in his best shape for the film. The source told, "There are a lot of running and chase sequences in the film which requires Anil to be in top shape and that is one reason that apart from his gym routines, he has also been running hard on the race track for many months."

